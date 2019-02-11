HOUSTON — DeJon Jarreau scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Corey Davis Jr. also had 16 and No. 12 Houston held off No. 25 Cincinnati 65-58 on Sunday.

Jarreau added eight rebounds and five assists. He scored 11 consecutive points in the second half, including six straight to give Houston a 63-58 lead with 3 ½ minutes left. Davis and Jarreau each made free throws in the final 20 seconds to seal it for the Cougars (23-1, 10-1 American Athletic Conference).

Galen Robinson Jr. had 10 points for Houston, which won its eighth straight and extended its home winning streak to 32 games. Houston shot 49 percent from the field.

Jarron Cumberland scored 27 points on 9-of-25 shooting, and Cane Broome added 10 points for Cincinnati (20-4, 9-2), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped. The Bearcats shot 33 percent from the field, including 27 percent in the second half.

NO. 20 IOWA 80, NORTHWESTERN 79

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon hit a 3-pointer from 23 feet with three-tenths of a second remaining and Iowa rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Northwestern.

Bohannon finished with 15 points with 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, including the winner for Iowa (19-5, 8-5, Big Ten). Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points, Tyler Cook had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Isaiah Moss scored 16 points as Iowa won its third straight.

Vic Law had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Ryan Taylor scored 16 points, A.J. Turner added 15 and Dererk Pardon scored 13 for Northwestern (12-11, 3-9).