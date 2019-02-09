STANFORD, Calif. — Kiana Williams scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, leading No. 11 Stanford past No. 7 Oregon State 61-44 Friday night.

Alanna Smith added 17 points for the Cardinal (19-3, 9-2 Pac-12), who won their 22nd consecutive home game. Maya Dodson, in her third game back from an injury, had a career-high 10 rebounds.

Destiny Slocum scored 23 points for Oregon State (19-4, 9-2), which had won four straight since losing to Arizona State. The Beavers have lost three straight to the Cardinal.

After a slow start, Stanford rapidly pulled away and maintained a double-digit advantage for most of the contest. The Cardinal led by as many as 23 points.

NO. 8 MARQUETTE 59, GEORGETOWN 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Isabelle Spingola scored 12 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers at the start of the fourth quarter that gave Marquette the lead for good in the win over Georgetown.

Spingola, Danielle King, and Amani Wilborn each scored 12 points as Marquette (20-3, 11-0 Big East) won its 11th straight since an 87-63 loss to then-No. 2 Notre Dame on Dec. 22.

Dorothy Adomako scored 17 points and Nikola Kovacikova added 13 for Georgetown (11-12, 5-7).