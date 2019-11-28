CLASS 3A, SATURDAY, 1 p.M.

DASSEL-COKATO CHARGERS (10-3) vs. PIERZ PIONEERS (13-0)

Jim says: Dassel-Cokato is riding a wave of support from a community that's rallied around the team after the death of one of its players in 2017. But emotion can only take a team so far. Pierz is comfortable in this environment, having won 37 of its past 38 games and state titles in 2015 and 2017. Dassel-Cokato will need a break or two and its best effort of the season to pull off the upset.

Pierz 32, Dassel-Cokato 20

David says: Top-ranked Pierz showed moxie in the semifinals by shrugging off a 14-point deficit early and making a game-saving defensive play late to defeat No. 2 Jackson County Central. Senior running back Matthias Algarin and Blake Kowalczyk have combined for almost 2,000 yards rushing and 38 touchdowns. They combined to catch five passes for 98 yards from quarterback Peter Schommer against JCC.

Pierz 35, Dassel-Cokato 14