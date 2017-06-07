It’s not exactly breaking news that high school phenom Hunter Greene will visit the Twins this week given that personnel boss Derek Falvey said recently that the organization is hosting some of the top prospects in an effort to get to know them betterbefore making the decision Monday on which player to choose No. 1 overall.

But Greene did at least confirm via Twitter that he is scheduled to arrive in Minnesota on Thursday — and he told the Twins and Minnesotans a little about himself in the process when he mentioned a local landmark aside from Target Field he hopes to visit.

In response to a Twins tweet about Prince, Greene tweeted:

Pretty cool. I’m coming in tomorrow and hope to visit Paisley Park. https://t.co/3n2X0E45nE â€” Hunter Greene (@HunterGreene17) June 7, 2017

Perhaps it’s only appropriate that Greene, who can hit triple digits on the radar gun but is still only 17, was born in 1999 — the title of one of Prince’s biggest hits, of course.

Until fellow prospects Brendan McKay and Kyle Wright tweet about their love of the Minnesota State Fair or dislike of Drew Pearson, I’d say Greene is the leader in the clubhouse when it comes to winning fans’ hearts.

Look for a big story on Greene in Sunday’s Star Tribune. Twins beat writer La Velle E. Neal III spent some time with the mega-prospect in California last week.