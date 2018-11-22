VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Gonzaga 81-65 on Thursday in the first game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase.
Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.
Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (4-1). The Bulldogs scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.
Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish won each of their first three match ups by a minimum of 20 points.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are favored to win the West Coast Conference for the third year in a row.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Faces Drake-Rutgers winner Friday.
Gonzaga: Faces Drake-Rutgers loser Friday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.