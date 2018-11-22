VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points and No. 1 Notre Dame beat Gonzaga 81-65 on Thursday in the first game of the inaugural Vancouver Showcase.

Brianna Turner added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (4-0). The Fighting Irish dominated in the paint, outscoring the Bulldogs 56-32 and finishing with 29 defensive rebounds.

Zykera Rice had 16 points and seven rebounds for Gonzaga (4-1). The Bulldogs scored the first seven points and forced nine first-half turnovers.

Louise Forsyth, a sophomore guard from Langley, British Columbia, made a 3-pointer in 14 minutes of action for Gonzaga.

BIG PICTURE

Notre Dame: The Irish won each of their first three match ups by a minimum of 20 points.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are favored to win the West Coast Conference for the third year in a row.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Faces Drake-Rutgers winner Friday.

Gonzaga: Faces Drake-Rutgers loser Friday.