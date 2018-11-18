Cole Koepke scored 52 seconds into overtime Saturday to give No. 1 Minnesota Duluth a 4-3 comeback win over No. 7 Denver in an NCHC hockey game on the road. The Bulldogs tied the score at 3-all on defenseman Scott Perunovich's goal with 1 second left in regulation.

Western Michigan 6, No. 11 North Dakota 2: Josh Passolt had two goals as the visiting Broncos swept the Fighting Hawks.

Big Ten

No. 6 Ohio State 3, Wisconsin 1: Gordi Myer and Mason Jobst had power-play goals late in the first and second periods, respectively, to lead the host Buckeyes.

No. 5 Penn State 7, No. 16 Michigan 6 (OT): Sam Sternschein scored six seconds into overtime to give the host Nittany Lions the win. Evan Barratt had a hat trick for Penn State.

No. 8 Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 1: Cal Burke's power-play goal for the visiting Irish in the second period broke a 1-all tie.

WCHA

No. 3 MSU Mankato 5, Ferris St. 2: Jared Spooner and Max Coatta had two goals apiece for the host Mavericks.

Nonconference

No. 2 St. Cloud State 7, Bemidji State 4: Kevin Fitzgerald and defenseman Jimmy Schuldt each had two goals for the host Huskies.

