Brian Curtis' 49-yard run on the second play from scrimmage set the tone Friday for Lakeville North, ranked first in Class 6A.

Curtis raced into the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown two plays later, and the explosive Panthers proceeded to score five touchdowns of 40-plus yards in their 42-13 homecoming victory over fifth-ranked Wayzata.

The senior running back added a 54-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 51-yarder in the fourth on his way to a season-high 219 rushing yards on 21 carries.

"We knew coming in they take some risks with their blitz that could give us some opportunities for big plays," Lakeville North coach Brian Vossen said. "We have some explosive athletes and they were able to take advantage."

RaJa Nelson accounted for Lakeville North's other two first-half touchdowns. The junior sprinted in for a 55-yard rushing score and connected with quarterback Brennan Kuebler for a 53-yard touchdown with seven seconds left in the half.

Christian Vasser's short touchdown run pulled Wayzata within 14-6 early in the second quarter, but the Trojans (2-3) came away scoreless on their next three trips into Lakeville North territory.

Defensive back Carter Patterson capped the Panthers' defensive effort with a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

"The key to any defense is being relentless in pursuit of the ball and tackling well, and we did that," Vossen said. "Wayzata is a team that throws the ball really well, and our defensive backs played awesome."

MATT STEICHEN