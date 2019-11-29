– The No. 1 Gophers women’s hockey team fired 43 shots on goal vs. Boston College but only scored twice and tied the No. 8 Eagles 2-2 on Friday after a scoreless overtime in the Country Classic.

“We played really well in particular in the third, outshooting BC 15-1 and the 4-1 in overtime,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “Had some great chances. Hit some pipes and their goaltender played great.”

Taylor Wente scored in the first period and Grace Zumwinkle at 9 minutes, 34 seconds of the third for the Gophers (13-1-3). Delaney Belinskas and Kelly Browne had shorthanded goals to give BC 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the first and second periods.

Sydney Scobee stopped 27 shots for the Gophers. Maddy McArthur stopped 41 shots for the Eagles (11-3-2).

“Both teams played really hard,” Frost said, “and it was a really, really good hockey game.”

