The Potomak sisters, forwards Sarah and Amy, scored the first two goals as the No. 1-ranked Gophers women’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena to sweep their WCHA series.

Minnesota (12-1-1, 8-1-1-1) won the opener 7-1 when Sarah scored twice and Amy once.

The rematch was a much tighter game because Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy stopped 20 of 21 shots in the first two periods. She finished with 39 saves.

“Going into the third in a one-goal game, anything can happen,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said, “but our team did a nice job continuing to apply the pressure and getting that second and third one there to put the game away.

Sarah Potomak, a senior from Aldergrove, British Columbia, gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead with her 10th goal of the season seven minutes into the game. Junior forward Grace Zumwinkle had one of the two assists for her 100th career point.

It remained 1-0 until sophomore Amy Potomak’s goal at 1:49 of the third. Taylor Heise got the final Gophers’ goal at 15:22. Sydney Scobee stopped 15 shots for the Gophers.

