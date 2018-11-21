LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Maui Invitational has a marquee matchup for its title game.
Top-ranked Duke vies for its record sixth Maui title against No. 3 Gonzaga at the Lahaina Civic Center on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils (5-0) are 17-0 all-time in Maui after holding off No. 8 Auburn in the semifinals Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs are seeking their second Maui title after racing past Arizona in the second half of the semifinals.
Arizona faces Iowa State in the third-place game.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild players find 'spitting chiclets' is part of the job
Defenseman Nick Seeler is latest to have a gap in his smile as mouthguards are frequently disdained.
Gophers
The Latest: No. 25 Wisconsin beats Stanford in Bahamas
The Latest on the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas (all times local):
Sports
Adrian Peterson says he still uses physical punishment on his kids
In an interesting catch-up with former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion — who helped cover Peterson while part of the Vikings…
Twins
Bill Evers is final addition to Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's staff
Evers, 64, has been coaching or managing in organized baseball for the past 30 years.
Golf
Woods-Mickelson match will be unique experience for viewers
Golf used to have a prominent place on the Thanksgiving weekend calendar with The Skins Game. That made-for-TV event ended in 2008 but Tiger Woods…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.