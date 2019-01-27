MELBOURNE, Australia — The showdown between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final is their 53rd meeting on tour.
Djokovic will be trying to win the hard-court tournament for the record seventh time. He's also bidding for a 15th Grand Slam trophy overall and third in a row.
For Nadal, Sunday's match is a chance to win his second title at Melbourne Park. He'll also be eyeing an 18th major championship, which would move him within two of Roger Federer's men's mark.
Nadal has not lost a set in the tournament so far.
When they met in the 2012 Australian Open final, Djokovic won in 5 hours, 53 minutes, the longest Grand Slam title match in history.
