SKOPJE, North Macedonia — North Macedonia's police say they have arrested a senior government official suspected of receiving a bribe of nearly 38,000 euros ($43,000) to favor a company.
Police said Monday that a state secretary and former head of department in North Macedonia's Ministry of Information, identified only by his initials J.J., was suspected of unlawfully granting 1.2 million euros to a company in 2014-2016 from a fund for European Union candidate countries.
Another civil servant is being sought in the crime.
North Macedonia hopes to start accession talks with the EU this fall at the latest and one of the main condition is for it to tackle high level corruption.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Report: Japan's 84-year-old former empress has heart problem
Reports say Japan's 84-year-old former Empress Michiko has a heart problem that needs monitoring, but can go ahead with a planned trip to the ancient capital of Kyoto with her husband, who recently abdicated as emperor.
World
Turkey says national team treated badly at Iceland airport
Turkey lodged a formal protest Monday against authorities in Iceland over the way its national soccer team was treated on its arrival for a European Championship qualifying match.
World
Canada to ban single-use plastics
Canada will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.
World
Top Iran diplomat warns US it cannot 'expect to stay safe'
Iran's foreign minister warned the U.S. on Monday that it "cannot expect to stay safe" after launching what he described as an economic war against Tehran, taking a hard-line stance amid a visit by Germany's top diplomat seeking to defuse tensions.
World
Iran state TV: US resident held as spy to be released
A U.S. permanent resident held for years in Iran after his conviction on disputed spying charges "will be released in the coming hours," Iranian state television reported Monday.