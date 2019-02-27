Northern Kentucky (21-8, 11-5) vs. Milwaukee (9-20, 4-12)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NKU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 11 points in its last five wins over the Panthers. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2017, a 68-58 win.

SAVVY SENIORS: Milwaukee's DeAndre Abram, Vance Johnson and Jake Wright have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 54 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

DOMINANT DREW: Drew McDonald has connected on 41.6 percent of the 137 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 29 over his last five games. He's also made 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: Northern Kentucky has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Norse. Milwaukee has 35 assists on 66 field goals (53 percent) over its previous three contests while Northern Kentucky has assists on 41 of 79 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is ranked second among Horizon teams with an average of 79.3 points per game.