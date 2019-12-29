Green Bay (5-9, 0-1) vs. Northern Kentucky (9-4, 1-0)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Green Bay. In its last five wins against the Phoenix, Northern Kentucky has won by an average of 9 points. Green Bay's last win in the series came on Jan. 10, 2017, an 80-71 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Tyler Sharpe, Trevon Faulkner and Silas Adheke have combined to account for 45 percent of Northern Kentucky's scoring this season and 55 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Green Bay, JayQuan McCloud, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to score 42 percent of the team's points this season, including 48 percent of all Phoenix points over their last five.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 35 percent of the 103 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last three games. He's also made 86.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Green Bay is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 84 points and 5-0 when scoring at least 84.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Northern Kentucky is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Norse are 2-4 when opponents score more than 64 points.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Green Bay offense has turned the ball over on 16.4 percent of its possessions, the 23rd-best mark in Division I. 21.5 percent of all Northern Kentucky possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Norse are ranked 289th, nationally).