SEOUL, South Korea — A senior North Korean diplomat says North Korea and the United States have agreed to resume nuclear negotiations on Oct. 5 following a months-long stalemate over withdrawal of sanctions in exchange for disarmament.
North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said in a statement on Tuesday that North Korea and the United States will have a preliminary contact on Oct. 4 before holding working-level talks on Oct. 5.
Choe expressed optimism over the outcome of the meeting but did not say where it would take place.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Germany: Hunter helps free deer from swimming pool
Firefighters have freed a deer that got stuck in an empty swimming pool in a German town, with a little help from a hunter.
World
Israel quietly lets in Gaza workers in bid to ease tensions
Israel is quietly allowing thousands of Palestinians to enter from the Gaza Strip to conduct business and work menial jobs, apparently as part of understandings with the ruling Hamas militant group aimed at preventing a fourth war in the blockaded territory.
World
'You're good-looking': Ukraine's leader woos Tom Cruise
Ukraine's leader isn't just trying to charm U.S. President Donald Trump — he's set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.
World
Ready student one? Universities launch degrees in esports
On their first week in class, a group of students is playing a first-person shooter video game in a sleek new digital studio. It's their introduction to the degree in esports they've all enrolled in.
World
Sri Lankan police chief arrested over alleged threat
Sri Lanka's police chief, who has been suspended for alleged negligence leading to Easter Sunday bomb attacks, has been arrested for allegedly threatening a worker at police headquarters two years ago.