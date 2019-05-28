BERGENFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey Transit bus has struck and killed a 10-year-old boy riding his bike.
The accident occurred on Memorial Day in Bergenfield. Police responded to 911 calls shortly before 4 p.m.
They tell The North Jersey Record that the bus was making a left turn when it struck the boy as he was entering a crosswalk. Police also said the driver was a 58-year-old woman from Paterson, who was treated and released from a hospital after suffering distress following the accident.
No charges had been filed by late Monday.
An NJ Transit spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.
