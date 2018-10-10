OGDENSBURG, N.J. — The Democratic and Republican candidates in New Jersey's closely watched 11th District started their first debate trading jabs over the economy and immigration.

Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber met Tuesday in a debate at the Ogdensburg Historical Society.

Webber says Sherrill runs with candidates who want to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Without mentioning President Donald Trump, he praised the economy.

Sherrill denies the claim. Sherrill called for improving health care and transportation infrastructure.

The northern New Jersey district is one of the most watched House races in the country since Republican incumbent Rodney Frelinghuysen is retiring.

Republicans have a voter registration edge over Democrats, but Sherrill has held a slight lead in polls and has a fundraising advantage.

Sherrill is a former prosecutor and Navy vet. Webber is an attorney and state lawmaker.