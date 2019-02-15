NEW YORK — State authorities in New Jersey have subpoenaed a host of financial records from the committee that organized President Donald Trump's inauguration.

The committee said Friday it is in contact with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office regarding a civil inquiry into the committee.

The subpoena is the second such request the inaugural committee has received in as many weeks as scrutiny mounts over how it raised and spent $107 million on inaugural events.

The committee also received a sweeping request for documents issued by federal prosecutors in New York investigating whether foreign nationals illegally contributed to the inauguration.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the New Jersey subpoena.

It also seeks documents related to any benefits donors received.

A message was left seeking comment from New Jersey's attorney general.