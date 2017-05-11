The federal agency that administers the nation’s presidential libraries criticized a viral tweet sent by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum that appeared to poke fun at President Donald Trump and his decision to fire James Comey, the FBI director.

The tweet, posted Tuesday, sought to snidely distinguish between Trump’s decision to dismiss the person leading an investigation into his campaign’s ties to Russia and President Richard M. Nixon’s decision in 1973 to accept the resignations of the attorney general and deputy attorney general, who had refused to fire the prosecutor investigating Nixon.

FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017

By Thursday morning, the message, which some saw as a bizarre jab at Trump, had been retweeted more than 39,000 times and liked more than 56,000 times. It had not been deleted.

The response prompted the National Archives and Records Administration to issue a statement.

“As a federal government agency, the National Archives does not condone or engage in partisan or political conversations,” the statement said. “The Nixon Library and Museum posted a tweet Tuesday, May 9, that was not representative of the policies of the Library or the National Archives.”

The statement continued, “The National Archives is examining the training provided to employees who post to official social media channels as well as reviewing work flows and approval processes to ensure that our social media efforts engage the public in constructive conversations in line with agency policies.”

The presidential library system is made up of 14 libraries overseen by the Office of Presidential Libraries, which is a component of the National Archives.

In an email to The New York Times, James Pritchett, a spokesman for the National Archives and Records Administration, said Wednesday that agency officials knew who had posted the message, but would not comment on whether or how that person might be disciplined.

He said that the archives and the presidential libraries received federal funding, and that the agency had not been contacted directly by Trump or any administration officials.

In January, Trump spoke by telephone with the acting director of the National Park Service to ask why someone from the agency had shared a Twitter post that provided an unflattering comparison between the size of Trump’s inaugural crowd and that of former President Barack Obama.

The Park Service apologized for having retweeted that post and one other, after stopping its Twitter activity altogether for several hours.