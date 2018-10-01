TOKYO — Two-time champion Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic both advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with straight-set victories on Monday.
The third-seeded Nishikori beat Japanese wild-card entry Yuichi Sugita 6-4, 6-1, while the sixth-seeded Raonic defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-4.
Mannarino was the runner-up last year, losing the final to David Goffin.
Seventh-seeded Chung Hyeon was not as fortunate as Nishikori and Raonic. He lost to Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Nishikori, Raonic advance to 2nd round at Japan Open
Two-time champion Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic both advanced to the second round of the Japan Open with straight-set victories on Monday.
Gophers
Staley guides US to another gold using calm demeanor
Dawn Staley knows the pressure that comes with coaching USA Basketball. It's gold medal or bust.
Gophers
STAT WATCH: Sun Devils' Benjamin 1st to break 300-yard mark
Eno Benjamin turned in the best rushing performance in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season and became the first Arizona State player to go over…
Gophers
AP Top 25 Heat Check: Ohio St too low; More love of Kentucky
The AP Top 25 voters need to start getting more creative when filling out the final spots on their ballots.The top of The Associated Press…
Golf
Column: US has European way figured out except for winning
This is no time for the Americans to panic about the Ryder Cup.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.