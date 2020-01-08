Nippy Wednesday Ahead. Warm Surge by Thursday

__________________________________________________________

Late Week Severe Friday & Saturday

According to NOAA's SPC, there will be a risk of severe weather across parts of the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley & Gulf Coast States on Friday and Saturday. Some of the storms could be capable of large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes -- Stay tuned!

___________________________________________________________________________

7 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation in the Central US could be associated with severe weather and localized flooding later this week and weekend ahead.

____________________________________________________________________

Northwest Rain & Snow

Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Wednesday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.

_______________________________________________________________________

"Marine Labs on the Water’s Edge Are Threatened by Climate Change"

"A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather. But it might be defeated by climate change. Sitting at the end of Louisiana State Highway 56, where dirt dissolves into wetlands and then the Gulf of Mexico, the laboratory, the W.J. DeFelice Marine Center, has successfully weathered many hurricanes since it opened its doors in 1986. It stands 18 feet above the ground on pillars with pilings that extend more than 100 feet underground. Its walls can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. But the water is coming. Around the country, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, Virginia to Oregon, education centers and marine laboratories like this one are bracing against rising seas and a changing climate. The assault from climate change is slower but more relentless than any storm, and will ultimately do more damage. It threatens researchers’ ability to study marine environments up close at a time when it’s more vital than ever to understand them." See more from NY Times HERE:

_________________________________________________________________________ "Russian government sees the sunny side in climate change" "Russia is putting a positive spin on climate change. In a document published on a government website last weekend, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev outlined a "national adaptation plan" that describes the potential benefits of global warming even as the country seeks to cope with its adverse effects. Russia is warming two and a half times faster than the rest of the globe, as the document acknowledges. The consequences of climate change will "have a significant and growing impact on the country's socioeconomic development, living conditions, human health and on the economy," according to document from the country's economic development ministry translated by CBS MoneyWatch. But global warming isn't all bad, according to the document. In addition to negative effects such as increased flooding, greater risk of wildfires and the melting of permafrost, the Russian government lists some "potentially positive" changes." See more from CBS News HERE:

________________________________________________________________________ "Researchers struggle to engineer plants that cope with climate change" "A new study published by biologists at LMU demonstrates that there are no simple or universal solutions to the problem of engineering plants to enable them to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. For plants, climate change promises one thing for sure—increased levels of stress. After all, plants put down roots. They don't have the option of moving to where the weather suits them. Wider fluctuations in temperatures and increasing levels of aridity in many regions around the world are already making their lives more difficult. Plants are highly complex and sensitive systems. Even in zones with stable climates today, variations in light levels can reduce growth rates and crop yields. For example, plants have developed sophisticated cellular mechanisms that protect them against the deleterious effects of high light intensities on photosynthesis. In one such photoprotective process, the excess light energy is dissipated as heat before it can damage the photosynthetic apparatus. This depresses yields but it is very much in the plant's interest." See more from Phys.org HERE:

________________________________________________________________________

"The Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019"

"Near-record Arctic melting, a bountiful but deadly monsoon and three highly destructive tropical cyclones highlight the earth’s second warmest year on record. 1. Second warmest year, warmest month, and warmest decade on record globally. The final numbers will not be in until January 15, but 2019 is highly likely to wind up as the second warmest year on record globally—a greater than 99% chance, according to Berkeley Earth. A December 3 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that January – October temperatures were 1.1°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperatures in the 1800s; the 2015 Paris Climate Accord’s goal was to limit global warming to no more than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, so we are more than half way there. Under current policies, we are on track to see 3°C of warming by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker."



_________________________________________________________________________

"Climate change can ‘supercharge’ wildfires in Australia through more extreme heat, drought"

"Climate change can increase the chances that areas prone to wildfires see both record high temperatures and drought simultaneously, creating the potential to ”supercharge” the wildfires in Australia after 2019's record-high temperatures, climate experts say. These fire conditions match what climate scientists have been predicting for more than a decade. A United Nations climate report published in 2007 said heatwaves and fires were “virtually certain to increase in intensity and frequency” as global average temperatures increase. “An increase in fire danger is likely to be associated with a reduced interval between fires, increased fire intensity, a decrease in fire extinguishments and faster fire spread,” the 2007 report said."

See more from ABC News HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ "The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change" "Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said." See more from Grist HERE:

_______________________________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX