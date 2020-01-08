Nippy Wednesday Ahead. Warm Surge by Thursday

Cold Into AM Wednesday
 
"Temperatures will drop below zero across much of the region tonight with some negative teens from central Minnesota northward. The coldest wind chills will be over the northern half of Minnesota where a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect."
 

Great Lakes Ice Coverage
 
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior was only 0.5% ice covered as of Tuesday, January 7th. At this time last year, it was only 0.4% covered and in 2018, it was 11% covered. Looking at the entire Great Lakes, only 1.3% was considered to be covered with ice, while 3.1% was covered last year and 29.9% was covered in 2018.
Wednesday Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Wednesday, which shows sub-zero wind chills continuing through much of the morning. High temps will only warm into the teens, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average.
 
High temperatures on Wednesday will be running below average across the entire state be nearly -5F to -15F with some of the coldest readings across the northern half of the state. There also appears to be a chance of light snow across the northern half of the later. 
 
Extended Temperature Oulook
 
Here's the extended temperature outlook into the 3rd full week of January, which shows a temperature rollercoaster over the next few days. Temps will fall to below average temps midweek, but then rebound significantly on Thursday. It also looks like there will be another cold snap as we approach the weekend and once again during the 2nd half of the month. Stay tuned.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from January 15th - 21st suggests temperatures will be running below average across much of the Western US and also in the Upper Midwest. However, temps in the Southeastern part of the nation will be running above average.
 
Weather Outlook AM Wednesday to AM Friday
 
Here's the weather outlook from AM Wednesday to AM Friday, which shows fairly quiet conditions across much of the region on Wednesday thanks to a bubble of high pressure. Our next system will move across the Upper Midwest late Wednesday into Thursday with areas of rain and snow. The heaviest appears to be farther north and east of the Twin Cities.
 

Precipitation Potential Through 7PM Thursday
 
Areas of light rain and snow will be possible across parts of the region with some of the heaviest falling across the northern tier of the nation. There could be a few inches of snow along international border, which could be enough to shovel in a few locations.
 
 

Nippy Wednesday Ahead. Warm Surge by Thursday
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

A routine check of the mail, flipping through bills and promises of being a millionaire from the Publishers Clearing House, turned into glee earlier this week when I stumbled across a seed catalog. I was happier than a kid in a candy store!

I'm a big gardener and thoughts green go along way at this time of the year. Sure, we're still several weeks away from being able to start flower and veggie seeds indoors, but it's never too early to start dreaming!

It's a nippy one out there today with sub-zero wind chills continuing across much of the region through the morning hours. We'll make a quick turn around on Thursday with high temps approaching 40 degrees in the metro, which is nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Note that the warmest temp ever recorded at MSP during the month of January was 58 degrees back in 1944.

Heading into the weekend, we'll get another cold slap with highs only warming into the 10s and low temps in the single digits. We also run the risk of some light shoveling duties - stay tuned!
Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Sub-zero start. More PM clouds. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 15.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: SE 15-25. Low: 14 & rising.

THURSDAY: Light AM mix. Mild temps. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 40.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold winds develop again. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 15. High: 22.

SATURDAY: Cold sun. Extra layers needed. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 0. High: 15.

SUNDAY: Cloudy. Light snow develops. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 24.

MONDAY: Lingering flakes and flurries. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 22.

TUESDAY: Chance of a light snow coating late. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 8. High: 12
This Day in Weather History
January 8th

1902: A January Thaw occurs across Minnesota. The Twin Cities experience a high of 46 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 8th

Average High: 23F (Record: 54F set in 2003)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -30F set in 1875)

Record Rainfall: 0.33" set in 1875
Record Snowfall: 2.5" set in 1909
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 8th

Sunrise: 7:50am
Sunset: 4:49pm

Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 58 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 18 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 12 minutes
Moon Phase for January 8th at Midnight
1.5 Days Until the Full "Wolf" Moon

January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.

What's in the Night Sky?

"We can do better than that. We can advise you to go outside on this date, and look for the waxing gibbous moon, then notice the stars nearby. The moon is within the Winter Circle stars on this date. All the stars of the Winter Circle (sometimes called the Winter Hexagon) are first-magnitude stars, so they should be able to withstand tonight’s drenching moonlight. The Winter Circle stars don’t form a perfect circle … is anything ever perfect? Try starting at Capella and moving clockwise  to Aldebaran, Rigel, Sirius, Procyon, Pollux, and Castor. This pattern of stars is not a constellation. It’s a lot of separate stars in different constellations. In other words, it’s what’s called an asterism. From our Northern Hemisphere locations, these same bright stars can be seen before dawn every late summer and early fall. And they can be seen in the evening every winter. Hence the name Winter Circle. Are you familiar with the constellation Orion the Hunter? If so, this brilliant constellation makes up the southwest corner of the Winter Circle. And Orion’s bright star Betelgeuse forms an equilateral triangle with the stars Sirius and Procyon, which we in the Northern Hemisphere call the Winter Triangle. I wonder what these same stars are called in the Southern Hemisphere? They’re visible from there, but of course it’s summer there now. I don’t know if this particular collection of bright stars has some special name as seen from that part of the globe. If any of you do know … tell us in the comments!"

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Wednesday Weather Outlook

Here's a look at high temps across the nation for Wednesday, which temps across much of the nation running above average by +5F to nearly +15F. However, a brief cold blast has filtered into the Upper Midwest / Great Lakes Region with temps running nearly -5F below average for this time of the year.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook through PM Thursday, which shows areas of snow continuing across parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast with minor accumulations. There will also be areas of heavier rain and snow across the Western US, which will likely cause travel concerns in those areas. By late week, a larger storm is set to develop in the Central US with areas of showers and storms across the Central US, which could develop into localized flooding into the weekend and the potential of severe weather by Friday.
 
Late Week Severe Friday & Saturday
 
According to NOAA's SPC, there will be a risk of severe weather across parts of the Southern Plains, Lower Mississippi Valley & Gulf Coast States on Friday and Saturday. Some of the storms could be capable of large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes -- Stay tuned!
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
According to NOAA's WPC, the next 7 days could feature heavy precipitation across parts of the Northwest and also from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast through early next week. Some of the heaviest precipitation in the Northwest will associated with heavy snow in the high elevations, while areas of heavy precipitation in the Central US could be associated with severe weather and localized flooding later this week and weekend ahead.
 
Northwest Rain & Snow
 
Here's the rain and snow potential through 7PM Wednesday, which shows several inches of snow possible in the high elevations of the Northern Cascades and Northern Rockies, while several inches of rain will be possible along the coast and throughout parts of the Willamette Valley.
 
"Marine Labs on the Water’s Edge Are Threatened by Climate Change"

"A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather. But it might be defeated by climate change. Sitting at the end of Louisiana State Highway 56, where dirt dissolves into wetlands and then the Gulf of Mexico, the laboratory, the W.J. DeFelice Marine Center, has successfully weathered many hurricanes since it opened its doors in 1986. It stands 18 feet above the ground on pillars with pilings that extend more than 100 feet underground. Its walls can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. But the water is coming. Around the country, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, Virginia to Oregon, education centers and marine laboratories like this one are bracing against rising seas and a changing climate. The assault from climate change is slower but more relentless than any storm, and will ultimately do more damage. It threatens researchers’ ability to study marine environments up close at a time when it’s more vital than ever to understand them."

See more from NY Times HERE:


"Russian government sees the sunny side in climate change"

"Russia is putting a positive spin on climate change. In a document published on a government website last weekend, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev outlined a "national adaptation plan" that describes the potential benefits of global warming even as the country seeks to cope with its adverse effects. Russia is warming two and a half times faster than the rest of the globe, as the document acknowledges. The consequences of climate change will "have a significant and growing impact on the country's socioeconomic development, living conditions, human health and on the economy," according to document from the country's economic development ministry translated by CBS MoneyWatch. But global warming isn't all bad, according to the document. In addition to negative effects such as increased flooding, greater risk of wildfires and the melting of permafrost, the Russian government lists some "potentially positive" changes."

See more from CBS News HERE:


"Researchers struggle to engineer plants that cope with climate change"

"A new study published by biologists at LMU demonstrates that there are no simple or universal solutions to the problem of engineering plants to enable them to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. For plants, climate change promises one thing for sure—increased levels of stress. After all, plants put down roots. They don't have the option of moving to where the weather suits them. Wider fluctuations in temperatures and increasing levels of aridity in many regions around the world are already making their lives more difficult. Plants are highly complex and sensitive systems. Even in zones with stable climates today, variations in light levels can reduce growth rates and crop yields. For example, plants have developed sophisticated cellular mechanisms that protect them against the deleterious effects of high light intensities on photosynthesis. In one such photoprotective process, the excess light energy is dissipated as heat before it can damage the photosynthetic apparatus. This depresses yields but it is very much in the plant's interest."

See more from Phys.org HERE:


"The Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019"

"Near-record Arctic melting, a bountiful but deadly monsoon and three highly destructive tropical cyclones highlight the earth’s second warmest year on record. 1. Second warmest year, warmest month, and warmest decade on record globally. The final numbers will not be in until January 15, but 2019 is highly likely to wind up as the second warmest year on record globally—a greater than 99% chance, according to Berkeley Earth. A December 3 report from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) found that January – October temperatures were 1.1°C above Earth’s pre-industrial average temperatures in the 1800s; the 2015 Paris Climate Accord’s goal was to limit global warming to no more than 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures, so we are more than half way there. Under current policies, we are on track to see 3°C of warming by 2100, according to the Climate Action Tracker."
 
See more from Scientific American HERE:
 

"Climate change can ‘supercharge’ wildfires in Australia through more extreme heat, drought"
 
"Climate change can increase the chances that areas prone to wildfires see both record high temperatures and drought simultaneously, creating the potential to ”supercharge” the wildfires in Australia after 2019's record-high temperatures, climate experts say. These fire conditions match what climate scientists have been predicting for more than a decade. A United Nations climate report published in 2007 said heatwaves and fires were “virtually certain to increase in intensity and frequency” as global average temperatures increase. “An increase in fire danger is likely to be associated with a reduced interval between fires, increased fire intensity, a decrease in fire extinguishments and faster fire spread,” the 2007 report said."

See more from ABC News HERE:

"The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change"

"Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based.  Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said."

See more from Grist HERE:


Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

