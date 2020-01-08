______________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
Nippy Wednesday Ahead. Warm Surge by Thursday
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
A routine check of the mail, flipping through bills and promises of being a millionaire from the Publishers Clearing House, turned into glee earlier this week when I stumbled across a seed catalog. I was happier than a kid in a candy store!
I'm a big gardener and thoughts green go along way at this time of the year. Sure, we're still several weeks away from being able to start flower and veggie seeds indoors, but it's never too early to start dreaming!
It's a nippy one out there today with sub-zero wind chills continuing across much of the region through the morning hours. We'll make a quick turn around on Thursday with high temps approaching 40 degrees in the metro, which is nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. Note that the warmest temp ever recorded at MSP during the month of January was 58 degrees back in 1944.
Heading into the weekend, we'll get another cold slap with highs only warming into the 10s and low temps in the single digits. We also run the risk of some light shoveling duties - stay tuned!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
WEDNESDAY: Sub-zero start. More PM clouds. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 15.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and gusty. Winds: SE 15-25. Low: 14 & rising.
THURSDAY: Light AM mix. Mild temps. Winds: WSW 5-10. High: 40.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Cold winds develop again. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 15. High: 22.
SATURDAY: Cold sun. Extra layers needed. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 0. High: 15.
SUNDAY: Cloudy. Light snow develops. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 5. High: 24.
MONDAY: Lingering flakes and flurries. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 12. High: 22.
TUESDAY: Chance of a light snow coating late. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 8. High: 12
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
January 8th
1902: A January Thaw occurs across Minnesota. The Twin Cities experience a high of 46 degrees.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
January 8th
Average High: 23F (Record: 54F set in 2003)
Average Low: 8F (Record: -30F set in 1875)
Record Rainfall: 0.33" set in 1875
Record Snowfall: 2.5" set in 1909
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
January 8th
Sunrise: 7:50am
Sunset: 4:49pm
Hours of Daylight: ~8 hours & 58 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minute and 18 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 12 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for January 8th at Midnight
1.5 Days Until the Full "Wolf" Moon
January 10th - 1:21PM - Amid the frigid cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside Indian villages. The Full Wolf Moon was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule in other cultures. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
What's in the Night Sky?
"We can do better than that. We can advise you to go outside on this date, and look for the waxing gibbous moon, then notice the stars nearby. The moon is within the Winter Circle stars on this date. All the stars of the Winter Circle (sometimes called the Winter Hexagon) are first-magnitude stars, so they should be able to withstand tonight’s drenching moonlight. The Winter Circle stars don’t form a perfect circle … is anything ever perfect? Try starting at Capella and moving clockwise to Aldebaran, Rigel, Sirius, Procyon, Pollux, and Castor. This pattern of stars is not a constellation. It’s a lot of separate stars in different constellations. In other words, it’s what’s called an asterism. From our Northern Hemisphere locations, these same bright stars can be seen before dawn every late summer and early fall. And they can be seen in the evening every winter. Hence the name Winter Circle. Are you familiar with the constellation Orion the Hunter? If so, this brilliant constellation makes up the southwest corner of the Winter Circle. And Orion’s bright star Betelgeuse forms an equilateral triangle with the stars Sirius and Procyon, which we in the Northern Hemisphere call the Winter Triangle. I wonder what these same stars are called in the Southern Hemisphere? They’re visible from there, but of course it’s summer there now. I don’t know if this particular collection of bright stars has some special name as seen from that part of the globe. If any of you do know … tell us in the comments!"
Wednesday Weather Outlook
"A marine laboratory 85 miles southwest of New Orleans was designed to be a fortress against extreme weather. But it might be defeated by climate change. Sitting at the end of Louisiana State Highway 56, where dirt dissolves into wetlands and then the Gulf of Mexico, the laboratory, the W.J. DeFelice Marine Center, has successfully weathered many hurricanes since it opened its doors in 1986. It stands 18 feet above the ground on pillars with pilings that extend more than 100 feet underground. Its walls can withstand winds of up to 250 miles per hour. But the water is coming. Around the country, from New Jersey to Massachusetts, Virginia to Oregon, education centers and marine laboratories like this one are bracing against rising seas and a changing climate. The assault from climate change is slower but more relentless than any storm, and will ultimately do more damage. It threatens researchers’ ability to study marine environments up close at a time when it’s more vital than ever to understand them."
_________________________________________________________________________
"Russian government sees the sunny side in climate change"
"Russia is putting a positive spin on climate change. In a document published on a government website last weekend, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev outlined a "national adaptation plan" that describes the potential benefits of global warming even as the country seeks to cope with its adverse effects. Russia is warming two and a half times faster than the rest of the globe, as the document acknowledges. The consequences of climate change will "have a significant and growing impact on the country's socioeconomic development, living conditions, human health and on the economy," according to document from the country's economic development ministry translated by CBS MoneyWatch. But global warming isn't all bad, according to the document. In addition to negative effects such as increased flooding, greater risk of wildfires and the melting of permafrost, the Russian government lists some "potentially positive" changes."
________________________________________________________________________
"Researchers struggle to engineer plants that cope with climate change"
"A new study published by biologists at LMU demonstrates that there are no simple or universal solutions to the problem of engineering plants to enable them to cope with the challenges posed by climate change. For plants, climate change promises one thing for sure—increased levels of stress. After all, plants put down roots. They don't have the option of moving to where the weather suits them. Wider fluctuations in temperatures and increasing levels of aridity in many regions around the world are already making their lives more difficult. Plants are highly complex and sensitive systems. Even in zones with stable climates today, variations in light levels can reduce growth rates and crop yields. For example, plants have developed sophisticated cellular mechanisms that protect them against the deleterious effects of high light intensities on photosynthesis. In one such photoprotective process, the excess light energy is dissipated as heat before it can damage the photosynthetic apparatus. This depresses yields but it is very much in the plant's interest."
________________________________________________________________________
"The Top 10 Weather and Climate Stories of 2019"
_________________________________________________________________________
"The biggest star at the Golden Globes this year was climate change"
"Early during the Golden Globes on Sunday night, an emotional Jennifer Aniston read a statement from Russell Crowe, who was being honored for his role in the Showtime miniseries The Loudest Voice. Crowe could not be there to accept the award himself; he was in his native Australia protecting his family from catastrophic wildfires that have ignited millions of acres and killed 25 people. “Make no mistake,” Aniston said, reading Crowe’s statement. “The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. Crowe’s warning was just the first of many to come from the stage during the 77th annual Golden Globes. Multiple actors used their few moments onstage to talk about the climate crisis and voice support for Australians facing devastating wildfires. Patricia Arquette, who won the award for best supporting actress in a series for The Act, begged viewers to vote in 2020, so as to avoid future disasters like the one unfolding in Australia. “For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020,” she said."
_______________________________________________________________