TOKYO — Nintendo Co., the Japanese video-game maker behind the Super Mario and Pokemon franchises, has recorded a 12 percent gain in its profit in July-September on the back of healthy Switch console sales.
Nintendo said Tuesday that it logged a 34 billion yen ($301 million) profit in the last quarter, up from 30 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales rose to 221 billion yen ($2 billion) from 220 billion yen.
Sales of Switch software, including "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," ''Splatoon2" and "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," were strong, the Kyoto-based company said.
More Switch game-software products, like "Pokemon: Let's go, Pikachu!" will go on sale ahead of the holidays.
Switch machines sales in April-September totaled 5 million units, up nearly 4 percent from a year earlier.
