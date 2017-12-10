SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Wild’s getaway to California packed in three games against three perennially competitive opponents, but the actual itinerary wasn’t as intimidating.
No back-to-backs.
One day off.
Two practices.
So by the time the Wild reached the finale Sunday in San Jose, it had the early jump over a team completing a back-to-back.
But the head start wasn’t enough to sustain the Wild, as they had to shrug off the Sharks in overtime to pocket a 4-3 win SAP Center and finish with four out of a possible six points on its road trip while improving to 4-1 in its last five games.
Winger Nino Niederreiter sealed the victory 3 minutes, 26 seconds into the extra period – the team’s second consecutive overtime win. This came after the Sharks tied it at 14:59 after goalie Alex Stalock couldn’t hold onto a save, enabling winger Tomas Hertl to shuffle in the loose puck.
Signs of a collapse came much earlier, though, amid a string of seven penalties by the Wild – a lopsided advantage that the Sharks used to generate momentum and help them climb out of a three-goal hole.
Just 4:19 after puck drop, the Wild converted on its own power play amid a slick passing sequence. Center Eric Staal found winger Jason Zucker below the goal line, and Zucker fed defenseman Ryan Murphy – who was left alone at the back post to wire a shot by Sharks goalie Martin Jones for his first goal as a member of the Wild. It was the Wild’s lone power-play goal in three opportunities.
Later in the first, the Wild grew its lead after defenseman Ryan Suter set up Staal for an easy tap-in at 10:27.
A pair of penalties slowed the Wild’s attack the rest of the period, and the team also struggled to find a rhythm early in the second. But Staal recalibrated the group with his second of the game – this one a wrap-around that he managed to jam between Jones’ right skate and the post. Jones totaled 20 saves.
The Sharks challenged the goal to see if goaltender interference was a factor, as Niederreiter was in front of Jones at the top of the crease, but the goal counted. It was Staal’s second two-goal effort of the season and seventh multi-point game.
The parade to the penalty box continued after that, with the Wild committing four penalties in the period – two of which were called on the same play to give the Sharks a five-on-three advantage.
And that’s when they capitalized, with defenseman Brent Burns’ slap shot eluding Stalock at 19:07 – this not long after defenseman Jonas Brodin blocked an attempt from Burns and Stalock made a key stop on Hertl.
Another penalty early in the third, the second committed by defenseman Gustav Olofsson, was costly, as Burns capitalized again with a sizzling slapper at 2:41. That was just the boost San Jose needed to amplify its pressure on the Wild, a heavy push that culminated in Hertl’s tying goal before Niederreiter’s game-winner in overtime.
Stalock finished with 31 saves.
