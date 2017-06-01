A white St. Paul man who said he attended and cried at a memorial vigil for Philando Castile was among those admitted to a jury pool in the third day of selection for the trial of officer Jeronimo Yanez.

Four potential jurors were approved and two were excused Thursday. A total of nine prospective jurors have been approved since Wednesday, and seven total have been excused, including one woman who is related to Yanez.

Attorneys are hoping to whittle the original group of 50 prospective jurors down to 23 by Friday morning. From that smaller group, they’ll pick 15 to serve on the jury, three of them alternates.

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, is charged with second-degree manslaughter for shooting Castile, 32, and two counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her daughter, then 4, who were in the car. Reynolds used her cellphone camera to live-stream the shooting’s aftermath on Facebook in a video viewed by millions.

The man who attended the vigil expressed strong opinions about the case, admitting that he thought Yanez’s actions were “excessive.” But under lengthy questioning by the attorneys and judge, he said he could set aside his opinions and decide the case based on evidence presented in court.

“That would be my duty,” said the man, a biology professor who used principles of science and statistics to explain how he would judge a case based on evidence.

The man said he learned about the shooting soon afterward, followed news coverage of it and also had conversations about the case with family members, whom he described as mostly politically progressive.

“I felt that it was a suspicious situation,” he said. “It seemed to me that it was excessive.”

He told Judge William H. Leary III that he could set aside his opinions if selected as a juror, and also admitted, both in his jury questionnaire and on the witness stand Thursday, that he attended a vigil for Castile at Castile’s workplace, J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet School in St. Paul.

“I was sad,” he explained after Leary asked about his attendance. “Any death is a tragedy. I wanted to go and pay my respects and be with the community.

“I was genuinely emotional. I cried.”

Defense attorney Paul Engh asked if he could also have empathy for Yanez.

“Yes, I believe so, in that this was obviously a very complicated situation,” the man said.

Engh asked if it was “fair” to say that the man could have a bias against Yanez.

“I could have a bias,” the man said. “I could admit that.”

Defense attorneys moved to have the man excused from the pool. Prosecutors resisted, and Leary denied the motion.

Leary questioned the man further, and later told the defense and prosecution that case law has said that attending vigils or media exposure to a case are not grounds for automatic dismissal from jury duty.

“He continually and strongly affirmed his ability to” set aside his opinions, Leary said.

The man also told the court that he did not own any guns, and that he was shot in the back by a pellet gun about a month ago, and that his mother-in-law was robbed at gunpoint several months ago while on a walk with his infant child. Both cases remain unsolved.

Attorneys also approved a younger white woman who is a survivor of childhood rape, a white man who told the court he had never heard of the case until he was called for jury duty and a woman who is a licensed practical nurse.

Attorneys excused a younger white woman who broke down in tears from the prospective of having to serve on the jury, and a white man who said he thought there were “mistakes” made in the traffic stop. The man also said he could not focus on the trial because of financial and health issues involving his father, who has dementia.

The woman who was excused, a recent college graduate who studied political science, described herself as “liberal.” She told the court that she had been stopped twice by police for equipment issues on her car, but was never ticketed. Yanez’s attorneys have said Yanez stopped Castile because of Castile’s broken brake light, and to verify whether he was the suspect in a recent armed robbery. (He wasn’t.)

Leary asked if the woman could set aside her experiences and opinions if seated on the jury.

“I think that would be a struggle,” said the woman, who learned of the shooting the night it happened when her father texted her about the shooting and asked her to leave the Rosedale Center and return the family’s home in Roseville.

“Why is that?” Leary asked.

The woman grew visibly upset.

“I just think that it would be hard to come to —,” she stopped talking and tried to compose herself as the judge handed her a tissue.

The woman dabbed the tissue to her eyes. After a long pause, the judge asked her for further clarification.

“I’ve been thinking over the past two days … I’ve been struggling very hard with the possibility of taking on that role,” she said. “I don’t think I would be an impartial juror.”

Defense attorneys have expressed concern that Ramsey County residents would be too biased, and tried unsuccessfully three times to move the trial to either Brainerd, Duluth, Hastings or St. Cloud. However, most jurors questioned Wednesday and Thursday said they had little to no knowledge of the case.

One man approved Thursday told the court that, “This is the first time I’ve heard of it.”

