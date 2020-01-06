Overtime play by play

Coin toss: Vikings win, elect to receive.

Kickoff: Touchback.

First-and-10, Vikings 25: Cook for 3 yards.

Second-and-7, Vikings 28: Cousins to Cook for 6 yards.

Third-and-1, Vikins 34: Cousins to Diggs for 10 yards.

First-and-10, Vikings 44: Cousins incomplete pass.

Second-and-10, Vikings 44: Cook 11-yard run.

First-and-10, Saints 45: Cousins to Thielen for 43 yards.

First-and-goal, Saints 2: Cook 1-yard run.

Second-and-goal, Saints 1: Cook run loses 3 yards.

Third-and-goal, Saints 4: Cousins TD pass to Rudolph.