Overtime play by play
Coin toss: Vikings win, elect to receive.
Kickoff: Touchback.
First-and-10, Vikings 25: Cook for 3 yards.
Second-and-7, Vikings 28: Cousins to Cook for 6 yards.
Third-and-1, Vikins 34: Cousins to Diggs for 10 yards.
First-and-10, Vikings 44: Cousins incomplete pass.
Second-and-10, Vikings 44: Cook 11-yard run.
First-and-10, Saints 45: Cousins to Thielen for 43 yards.
First-and-goal, Saints 2: Cook 1-yard run.
Second-and-goal, Saints 1: Cook run loses 3 yards.
Third-and-goal, Saints 4: Cousins TD pass to Rudolph.
