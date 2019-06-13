Receiver Tyler Johnson and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Gophers football team were named to Phil Steele Publications' preseason Big Ten first team. Seven teammates made the second to fourth conference preseason teams

On the second team: receiver Rashod Bateman, defensive lineman Carter Coughlin and punt returner Demetrius Douglas; third team: running back Mohamed Ibrahim, offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and punter Jacob Herbers, and fourth team: linebacker Thomas Barber.

Whitecaps sign Boulier

The Minnesota Whitecaps added a fifth player to their roster for the 2019-20 season, re-signing Amanda Boulier, a finalist for the NWHL defender of the year last season.

Boulier, a former St. Lawrence standout from Watertown, Conn., had five goals and eight assists in the 2018-19 regular season and added a goal and an assist in the playoffs as the Whitecaps captured the Isobel Cup championship in their first NWHL season.

Boulier joins goalie Amanda Leveille and forwards Jonna Curtis, Allie Thunstrom and Nicole Schammel in signing with the Whitecaps for the upcoming season.

Etc.

•The St. Paul Saints' seven-game home winning streak to open the season came to an end when they lost 7-1 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Leadoff hitter Max Murphy of the Saints hit the first pitch he saw over the batter's eye in center field — he's only the third player to ever do that at CHS Field. But RedHawks starter Sebastian Kessay, who pitched five innings for the win, and three relievers shut out the Saints the rest of the game on six hits.

•Jill Bailey resigned as the Bethany Lutheran men's and women's tennis coach after three seasons.

•Following Augustana (S.D.)'s run to the NCAA Division II national title, head coach Gretta Melsted and her staff were voted by their peers as the NFCA national coaching staff of the year in their division.