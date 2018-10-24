VIENNA — Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda has been released from a Vienna hospital nearly three months after undergoing a lung transplant.
The Vienna General Hospital says the 69-year-old Lauda left on Wednesday "in good general condition." It says he must still spend several weeks in rehabilitation.
Lauda received a new lung on Aug. 2.
Lauda won the Formula One title in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He suffered serious burns in a crash at the German Grand Prix in 1976 and has twice undergone kidney transplants.
Lauda was appointed as the Mercedes team's non-executive chairman in 2012 and was involved in signing Lewis Hamilton.
