NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Nike Inc., down $2.60 to $79.60
Investors feared a backlash after the athletic apparel company announced an endorsement deal with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
JD.com Inc., down $1.87 to $29.43
The CEO of the Chinese e-commerce company was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion on criminal sexual conduct.
WPP PLC, down $6.58 to $76.22
The advertising company said its North American business struggled in the second quarter.
Ocean Rig UDW Inc., up $3.24 to $30.32
The oil drilling company agreed to be bought by Transocean.
Conn's Inc., down $5.40 to $35.60
The retailer's second-quarter sales fell short of Wall Street expectations.
TravelCenters of America LLC, up $1.15 to $5.50
The truck-stop operator said it will sell its Minit Mart convenience store business to EG Group for $330.8 million.
Western Digital Corp., down $3 to $60.24
Technology companies performed worse than the broader market on Tuesday.
State Street Corp., up 69 cents to $87.60
Banks rose as interest rates turned sharply higher.
