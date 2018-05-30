The early morning blast on Mother's Day was big enough to stop nature itself, if only for just a moment.

A blast wave at 3:35 a.m. rippled through the woods around Lonely Cottage Road in Upper Black Eddy, Pa. Frogs stopped croaking. Crickets ceased chirping. And Nick Zangli, fearing the worst, loaded a gun to defend himself from whatever it could be.

He found an eerie quiet following what he would later call "a very large explosion" in that part of rural Pennsylvania. The next day, someone found a 4- or 5-foot-wide crater, about a foot deep, alongside a back road shaded by dense trees.

"We shoot guns and pop fireworks up here for fun; but this was above and beyond," Zangli said, perplexed.

He's not the only one baffled — and that was hardly the only mystery blast.

There have been at least 19 others in Upper Bucks and Lehigh counties since April 2, and state troopers and ATF investigators are at a loss to publicly explain what is going on.

Details from Pennsylvania State Police have been slim. Master Trooper Marc Allen, a spokesman for the force, said that authorities do not want to tip off potential suspects about how much investigators already know about the string of explosions.

All of the explosions occurred between 1 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. over the past two months, and no one has been injured by any of the blasts, according to a statement provided by the state police. The explosions are intentional and not anything caused by geologic, construction or any other means, Allen said.

Charlene Hennessy, a spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said Wednesday that the agency was involved in the investigation in a limited capacity, but she did not offer details about the federal response.

Yet Hennessy previously speculated about the cause, telling Lehigh Valley Live that the blasts could have been caused by large amounts of explosive firearm targets called Tannerite — which are sold legally and not regulated by ATF. Tannerite brand targets are sold as separate components that, when combined, can produce a small explosion.

"I would not be surprised if that's what it turns out to be," Hennessy told local media.

Still, the paucity of information has left locals to speculate about the nighttime blasts, guessing everything from satellites falling from the sky to illegal drilling.

Sue Crompton said an April 30 explosion shook the earth and rattled the windows in a trailer home shared with her mother.

"It practically knocked me out of bed," Crompton told Philly.com. "Your mind goes to meteorites or people making bombs. I just don't want anyone to get hurt."