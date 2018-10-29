RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Seven people were shot and wounded early Monday during a Halloween party at a Southern California nightclub, police said.

The shooting was reported at a nightclub called Sevilla in the city of Riverside, a police statement said. The nightclub had promoted a weekend of Halloween-themed events, including a Sunday night rap show billed as "The First Purge" or "The Purge Election Year."

Two victims found by officers inside the nightclub were taken to a hospital for treatment. Five other victims later arrived at local hospitals for treatment of wounds, police said.

Police watch commander Sgt. Ryan Wilson said none of the victims' wounds were life-threatening.

There was shooting inside and outside the club, and investigators were trying to determine what led to it, he said.

The investigation was being handled by the department's robbery-homicide and gang intelligence units.

Riverside is about 55 miles (88.5 kilometers) inland from Los Angeles.