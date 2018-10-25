Night walk

Sibley State Park

6:30-8 p.m. Friday

Carved pumpkins take on new personalities when they line the Pond View Trail, a stroller-friendly loop (seven-tenths of a mile). Come for the atmosphere, stay for the cider. (1-320-354-2055, mndnr.gov)

Candlelight cemetery walk

Whitewater State Park

6-8 p.m. Friday

Meet at the park visitor center for an introduction and then drive 5 miles to the ghost town cemetery for more stories about former Whitewater Valley residents who were pioneers, civil war veterans and a conservationist. (1-507-312-2300, mndnr.gov)

Fall adventure

Fort Snelling State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Hands-on prekindergarten activities will keep small hands busy before everyone heads outdoors for a larger exploration of the fall season. Meet at the visitor center, which is 2 miles from the park entrance. (612-279-3550, mndnr.gov)

10-kilometer walk

Interstate State Park

9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

See the St. Croix River from both sides during the NorthStar Trail Travelers annual walk that starts in Minnesota Interstate Park and continues into Wisconsin. The route is well-marked. Good hiking boots are recommended. There is a $2 fee. Registration is before the start. (612-868-9065, mndnr.gov)

Night critters

Jay Cooke State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Stop in for mini-introductions to a host of nighttime critters that explain why they are lovable. Spooky in the dead of night, maybe; lovable nonetheless. (1-218-673-7000; mndnr.gov)

Moon walk

6:30-8 p.m. Friday

Richardson Nature Center

Dress for the weather and expect some uneven terrain. Cost is $5. The program is for ages 6 and older. (763-694-7676, threeriversparks.org)