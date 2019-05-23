Ghost town field trip
Whitewater State Park
6-8 p.m. Friday
• The town cemetery holds stories of pioneers, Civil War veterans and others who lived in the Whitewater Valley. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
Friday night hikes
Buffalo River State Park
5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday
• Hikes range from 1 to 2 miles. Learn how the Bluestem prairie changes throughout the growing season and track the change with use of a science app. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)
Photography workshop
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday
• Photographer Steve Kohls will teach tips on techniques and equipment from a point-and-shoot camera to a single lens reflex. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacskathio)
Primitive fire starting
Tettegouche State Park
1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Learn how to start a fire with flint-and-steel, bow drills, magnifiers and more. The drop-in program is held at the fireplace behind the visitor center. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)
Creation station
William O’Brien State Park
11 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m. Saturday
• Be inspired by the beautiful St. Croix River and local artists, and then try making a collage, watercolor or river map. Materials will be provided. Held at the mobile art gallery near Lake Alice swim beach. (651-433-0500; mndnr.gov/obrien)
Kayaking essentials
Fish Lake Regional Park
1-4 p.m. Saturday
• Learn beginning kayaking safety, proper paddling form, and paddle strokes. Equipment provided. Reservations required. Call 763-694-7818. (threeriversparks.org/kayak)
A night of ‘folkgrass’
Itasca State Park
7-9 p.m. Sunday
• Enjoy a night of acoustic music from Bill and Julie Kaiser — what they call “folkgrass” — at the Forest Inn. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)
Fight invasives
Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park
10 a.m.-noon Monday
• Pull up buckthorn taking over the woods. Equipment provided. (threeriversparks.org)
Paddleboard lesson
6-8 p.m. Wednesday
Fish Lake Regional Park
• Discover stand-up paddleboarding. Equipment provided. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation at least two days before the program. A second lesson happens from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park in New Prague. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)