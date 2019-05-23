Ghost town field trip

Whitewater State Park

6-8 p.m. Friday

• The town cemetery holds stories of pioneers, Civil War veterans and others who lived in the Whitewater Valley. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Friday night hikes

Buffalo River State Park

5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday

• Hikes range from 1 to 2 miles. Learn how the Bluestem prairie changes throughout the growing season and track the change with use of a science app. (1-218-498-2124; mndnr.gov/buffaloriver)

Photography workshop

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday

• Photographer Steve Kohls will teach tips on techniques and equipment from a point-and-shoot camera to a single lens reflex. (1-320-532-3269; mndnr.gov/millelacskathio)

Primitive fire starting

Tettegouche State Park

1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Learn how to start a fire with flint-and-steel, bow drills, magnifiers and more. The drop-in program is held at the fireplace behind the visitor center. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)

Creation station

William O’Brien State Park

11 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m. Saturday

• Be inspired by the beautiful St. Croix River and local artists, and then try making a collage, watercolor or river map. Materials will be provided. Held at the mobile art gallery near Lake Alice swim beach. (651-433-0500; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Kayaking essentials

Fish Lake Regional Park

1-4 p.m. Saturday

• Learn beginning kayaking safety, proper paddling form, and paddle strokes. Equipment provided. Reservations required. Call 763-694-7818. (threeriversparks.org/kayak)

A night of ‘folkgrass’

Itasca State Park

7-9 p.m. Sunday

• Enjoy a night of acoustic music from Bill and Julie Kaiser — what they call “folkgrass” — at the Forest Inn. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Fight invasives

Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park

10 a.m.-noon Monday

• Pull up buckthorn taking over the woods. Equipment provided. (threeriversparks.org)

Paddleboard lesson

6-8 p.m. Wednesday

Fish Lake Regional Park

• Discover stand-up paddleboarding. Equipment provided. Cost is $35. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation at least two days before the program. A second lesson happens from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park in New Prague. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)