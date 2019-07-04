Forestville night hike
Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park
9-10 p.m. Friday
Bring a flashlight or headlamp and wear good hiking shoes for a milelong walk to learn what goes bump in the night. Meet at the amphitheater. (1-507-352-5111; mndnr.gov/forestville)
Animal ambassador
Interstate State Park
10-10:30 a.m. Friday
Go to the campground clubhouse and meet a live snake. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (651-465-5711; mndnr.gov/interstate)
Great mullein pull
Minneopa State Park
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
Help eliminate this invasive, flowering species that is actually easy to pull from the ground. Prizes awarded. Get a trash bag from the park office. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)
McCarthy Beach Music Festival
McCarthy Beach State Park
3-7 p.m. Saturday
Bring a chair, blanket or boat and settle in at 3 p.m. for the Northern Lights Music Festival, followed at 6 p.m. by country blues and folk from Jill Burkes and Rob Wheeler. (1-218-274-7200; mndnr.gov/mccarthy)
Intro to fish
Itasca State Park
2-3:30 p.m. Sunday
Kids of all ages can meet at the Lake Itasca picnic grounds for a program that introduces children to Minnesota fish species. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)
Log rolling demo
Cleary Lake Regional Park and Baker Park Reserve
2-4 p.m. Saturday
Try this exciting sport at different locations. The activity is rooted in the history of the logging era in the Midwest. Dress to get wet. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to ages 5 and older. (threeriversparks.org)
Paddleboard lesson
Cleary Lake Regional Park and Baker Park Reserve
9-11 a.m. Saturday
Try the sport of stand-up paddleboarding. Equipment provided. Reservations required. Cost is $35. Call 763-694-7777. (threeriversparks.org)
Kayaking for women
Fish Lake Regional Park
5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Learn safety skills and proper paddling techniques with qualified instructors. Beginners and anyone who has never had formal instruction will benefit from the class. Cost is $50. Equipment provided. Call 763-694-7818 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)