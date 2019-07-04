Forestville night hike

Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park

9-10 p.m. Friday

Bring a flashlight or headlamp and wear good hiking shoes for a milelong walk to learn what goes bump in the night. Meet at the amphitheater. (1-507-352-5111; mndnr.gov/forestville)

Animal ambassador

Interstate State Park

10-10:30 a.m. Friday

Go to the campground clubhouse and meet a live snake. Children must be accompanied by an adult. (651-465-5711; mndnr.gov/interstate)

Great mullein pull

Minneopa State Park

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Help eliminate this invasive, flowering species that is actually easy to pull from the ground. Prizes awarded. Get a trash bag from the park office. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

McCarthy Beach Music Festival

McCarthy Beach State Park

3-7 p.m. Saturday

Bring a chair, blanket or boat and settle in at 3 p.m. for the Northern Lights Music Festival, followed at 6 p.m. by country blues and folk from Jill Burkes and Rob Wheeler. (1-218-274-7200; mndnr.gov/mccarthy)

Intro to fish

Itasca State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Kids of all ages can meet at the Lake Itasca picnic grounds for a program that introduces children to Minnesota fish species. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

Log rolling demo

Cleary Lake Regional Park and Baker Park Reserve

2-4 p.m. Saturday

Try this exciting sport at different locations. The activity is rooted in the history of the logging era in the Midwest. Dress to get wet. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to ages 5 and older. (threeriversparks.org)

Paddleboard lesson

Cleary Lake Regional Park and Baker Park Reserve

9-11 a.m. Saturday

Try the sport of stand-up paddleboarding. Equipment provided. Reservations required. Cost is $35. Call 763-694-7777. (threeriversparks.org)

Kayaking for women

Fish Lake Regional Park

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Learn safety skills and proper paddling techniques with qualified instructors. Beginners and anyone who has never had formal instruction will benefit from the class. Cost is $50. Equipment provided. Call 763-694-7818 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)