LAGOS, Nigeria — Nigerian firefighters are trying to extinguish a fire at the Balogun market in central Lagos.
Thick black smoke and flames are shooting from five-story buildings surrounding the market as fire trucks attempt to get access to the fire.
Residents have thrown what belongings they can from the buildings, and some on the rooftops used small buckets of water in an attempt to stop the spread of the fire Tuesday.
