ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria's health authorities have reported the country's first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed case of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.
The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, said Friday that an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan on a business trip fell ill the next day.
Commissioner Akin Abayomi said the man was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing. The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nigeria confirms coronavirus, first in sub-Saharan Africa
Nigeria's health authorities have reported the country's first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed appearance of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.
World
New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran
New Zealand health officials on Friday said the country had its first case of the new coronavirus, a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.
World
Scars of violence haunt India's capital after deadly riots
India's hard-line Hindu nationalists watched anti-government protests centered in Muslim communities for months in anger that finally boiled over in the worst communal rioting in New Delhi in decades, leaving 38 people dead and the Indian capital shell-shocked.
World
U.S., Iran locked in stalemate after slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani
Analysis: As stalemate drags on, new talks seem unlikely.
World
World harshens its virus response as epidemic worsens by day
Saudi Arabia cut travel to Islam's holiest sites, South Korea toughened penalties for those breaking quarantines and airports across Latin America looked for signs of sick passengers as a new virus troubled places around the globe.