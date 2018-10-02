Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 24-30. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC, 17.92 million.
2. NFL Football: Minnesota at L.A. Rams, Fox, 14.51 million.
3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 13.54 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory" (Monday), CBS, 12.93 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 12.57 million.
6. NFL Football: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, ESPN, 12.22 million.
7. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday), CBS 12.05 million.
8. "NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.19 million.
9. "Young Sheldon" (Monday), CBS, 10.59 million.
10. "This is Us," NBC, 10.55 million.
11. "Manifest," NBC, 10.41 million.
12. "Young Sheldon" (Thursday), CBS, 10.21 million.
13. "God Friended Me," CBS, 10.14 million.
14. "FBI," CBS, 10.09 million.
15. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.9 million.
16. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.67 million.
17. College Football: Ohio St. at Penn St., ABC, 9.14 million.
18. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.97 million.
19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.79 million.
20. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.75 million.
