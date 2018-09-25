Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Sept. 17-23. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: New England at Detroit, NBC, 19.46 million.

2. "NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 13 million.

3. "America's Got Talent" (Tuesday), NBC, 12.99 million.

4. "America's Got Talent" (Wednesday), NBC, 12.88 million.

5. NFL Football: Seattle at Chicago, ESPN, 11.89 million.

6. "The OT," Fox, 11.55 million.

7. "Emmy Awards," NBC, 10.22 million.

8. "911," Fox, 9.83 million.

9. "Football Night in America," NBC, 9.13 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.99 million.

11. NFL Football: N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, NFLN, 8.69 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.26 million.

13. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 6.31 million.

14. "NCIS," CBS, 6.07 million.

15. "I Feel Bad," NBC, 5.72 million.

16. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.7 million.

17. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.57 million.

18. "Bull," CBS, 5.48 million.

19. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.44 million.

20. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.91 million.