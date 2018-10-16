Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 8-14. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Kansas City at New England, NBC, 21.11 million.
2. NFL Football: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, Fox, 14.76 million.
3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 13.68 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.95 million.
5. "NFL Post-Game," CBS, 12.63 million.
6. "NCIS," CBS, 12.37 million.
7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.73 million.
8. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.19 million.
9. NFL Football: Washington at New Orleans, ESPN, 10.74 million.
10. "Football Night in America," NBC, 9.85 million.
11. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.58 million.
12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.22 million.
13. "FBI," CBS, 9.18 million.
14. "Thursday Night Pre-Kick," Fox, 9.04 million.
15. "This is Us," NBC, 8.92 million.
16. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 8.41 million.
17. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.31 million.
18. "Mom," CBS, 8.21 million.
19. "Chicago Med," NBC, 8.15 million.
20. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 7.91 million.
