LOS ANGELES — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 29-Nov. 4. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NFL Sunday Night Football: Green Bay at New England," NBC, 23.7 million.
2. "NFL Sunday Post Game," Fox, 17.8 million.
3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kickoff," NBC, 17.4 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.7 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 12.3 million.
6. "The OT," Fox, 12.1 million.
7. "Football Night in America," NBC, 11.7 million.
8. "Home Depot Prime College Football: Alabama at LSU," CBS, 11.5 million.9. "Thursday Night Football: Oakland at San Francisco," Fox, 11.1 million.
1. "NFL Regular Season: New England at Buffalo," ESPN, 11.077 million.
2. "Young Sheldon," CBS. 11.075 million.
3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.9 million.
4. "The Voice," NBC, 9.5 million.
5. "FBI," CBS, 9.4 million.
6. "The Voice (Tuesday)," NBC, 9 million.
7. "This Is Us," NBC, 8.9 million.
8. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.7 million.
9. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.97 million.
10. "Mom," CBS, 7.9 million.
11. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.88 million.
