Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 15-21. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Cincinnati at Kansas City, NBC, 16.02 million.
2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 14.07 million.
3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.23 million.
4. NFL Football: San Francisco at Green Bay, ESPN, 12.17 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 11.87 million.
6. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 11.3 million.
7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11 million.
8. "The Conners," ABC, 10.57 million.
9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.99 million.
10. "FBI," CBS, 9.31 million.
11. NFL Football: Denver at Arizona, Fox, 9.13 million.
12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.99 million.
13. "This Is Us," NBC, 8.93 million.
14. "God Friended Me," CBS, 8.86 million.
15. "Football Night in America," NBC, 8.85 million.
16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.46 million.
17. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.35 million.
18. "Mom," CBS, 8.13 million.
19. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.88 million.
20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.74 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.