Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC, 20.1 million.
2. NFL Football: Carolina at Pittsburgh, Fox, 14.8 million.
3. "NFL Pregame," NBC, 13.63 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.85 million.
5. "60 Minutes," CBS, 12.71 million.
6. NFL Football: Tennessee at Dallas, ESPN, 12.04 million.
7. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11 million.
8. "Football Night in America," NBC, 10.14 million.
9. "NFL Pregame," Fox, 9.72 million.
10. "NFL Post-Game," Fox, 9.32 million.
11. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.02 million.
12. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.97 million.
13. "Chicago Med," NBC, 8.42 million.
14. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 8.25 million.
15. Election Coverage, 9 to 10 p.m., Fox News Channel, 8.1 million.
16. "Mom," CBS, 8.1 million.
17. Election Coverage, 10 to 11 p.m., Fox News Channel, 7.94 million.
18. "God Friended Me," CBS, 7.87 million.
19. "Survivor," CBS, 7.7 million.
20. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.53 million.
