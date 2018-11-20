Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Nov. 12-18. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. NFL Football: Minnesota at Chicago, NBC, 18.84 million.
2. NFL Football: Green Bay at Seattle, Fox, 16.89 million.
3. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 13.32 million.
4. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.56 million.
5. "NCIS," CBS, 12.47 million.
6. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 10.78 million.
7. NFL Football: N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, ESPN, 10.65 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.29 million.
9. "CMA Awards," ABC, 10.11 million.
10. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," Fox, 9.46 million.
11. "Football Night in America," NBC, 9.22 million.
12. "FBI," CBS, 9.2 million.
13. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9 million.
14. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 8.85 million.
15. "The OT," Fox, 8.71 million.
16. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.63 million.
17. "This is Us," NBC, 8.48 million.
18. "Mom," CBS, 7.93 million.
19. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.88 million.
20. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 7.58 million.
