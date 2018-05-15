Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 7-13. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 15.51 million.
2. "NCIS," CBS, 15.09 million.
3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.45 million.
4. "Bull," CBS, 11.78 million.
5. "Roseanne," ABC, 10.3 million.
6. "Mom," CBS, 9.08 million.
7. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.88 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 8.65 million.
9. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 8.53 million.
10. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 8.38 million.
11. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.14 million.
12. "Mom" (Thursday, 9:30 p.m.), CBS, 7.99 million.
13. "Survivor," CBS, 7.75 million.
14. "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes," ABC, 7.73 million.
15. "60 Minutes" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 7.43 million.
16. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.35 million.
17. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 7.32 million.
18. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 7.26 million.
19. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.09 million.
20. "Chicago P.D.," NBC, 6.35 million.
