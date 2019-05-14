Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 6-12. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12.6 million.
2. "Game of Thrones," HBO, 12.5 million.
3. "NCIS," CBS, 11.7 million.
4. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 10.5 million.
5. "FBI," CBS, 8.8 million.
6. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 8.5 million.
7. "Mom," CBS, 8 million.
8. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.9 million.
9. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.82 million.
10. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.8 million.
11. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 7.7 million.
12. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, ESPN, 7.32 million.
13. "Survivor," CBS, 7.3 million
14. "The Voice," NBC, 7.27 million.
15. NBA Playoffs: Golden State at Houston, Turner, 7 million.
16. NBA Playoffs: Philadelphia at Toronto, Turner, 6.9 million.
17. NBA Playoffs: Houston at Golden State, Turner, 6.86 million.
18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 6.8 million.
19. "NCIS: New Orleans, CBS, 6.7 million.
20. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.4 million.