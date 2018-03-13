NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.88 million.
2. "NCIS," CBS, 12.92 million.
3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.55 million.
4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.63 million.
5. "American Idol," ABC, 10.48 million.
6. "Bull," CBS, 10.11 million.
7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.1 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.4 million.
9. "Mom," CBS, 9.1 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.03 million.
11. "This is Us," NBC, 8.89 million.
12. "60 Minutes" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.45 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.44 million.
14. "Survivor," CBS, 8.25 million.
15. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.03 million.
16. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.96 million.
17. "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose," ABC, 7.79 million.
18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.71 million.
19. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.07 million.
20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.02 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.