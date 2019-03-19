Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 11-17. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "NCIS," CBS, 12.08 million.
2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 10.54 million.
3. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.1 million.
4. "FBI," CBS, 8.96 million.
5. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.47 million.
6. "Bachelor Season Finale" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.24 million.
7. "The Bachelor" (Monday), ABC, 8.16 million.
8. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 7.84 million.
9. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 7.78 million.
10. "This is Us," NBC, 7.75 million.
11. "God Friended Me," CBS, 7.73 million.
12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 7.64 million.
13. "Survivor," CBS, 7.54 million.
14. "American Idol" (Sunday), ABC, 7.18 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 6.98 million.
16. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.58 million.
17. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 6.54 million.
18. "The Neighborhood," CBS, 6.44 million.
19. "Magnum P.I.," CBS, 6.05 million.
20. "New Amsterdam," NBC, 5.99 million.