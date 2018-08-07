Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 30-Aug. 5. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "America's Got Talent," NBC, 11.83 million.
2. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.54 million.
3. NFL Exhibition Football: Chicago vs. Baltimore, NBC, 6.77 million.
4. "NFL Preaseason Kickoff," NBC, 6.57 million.
5. "Celebrity Family Feud," ABC, 5.96 million.
6. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 5.86 million.
7. "Big Brother" (Thursday), CBS, 5.62 million.
8. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 5.57 million.
9. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.55 million.
10. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 5.5 million.
11. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.48 million.
12. "World of Dance," NBC, 5.33 million.
13. "American Ninja Warrior," NBC, 5.31 million.
14. "Making It," NBC, 5.19 million.
15. "NCIS," CBS, 4.96 million.
16. "The $100,000 Pyramid," ABC, 4.85 million.
17. "Dateline NBC" (Monday), NBC, 4.62 million.
18. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 4.53 million.
19. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 4.31 million.
20. "Bull," CBS, 4.27 million.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.