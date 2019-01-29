Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 21-27. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "60 Minutes," CBS, 11.24 million.
2. "America's Got Talent Champions," NBC, 9.71 million.
3. "Chicago Med," NBC, 9.42 million.
4. "Chicago Fire," NBC, 8.43 million.
5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 8.33 million.
6. "This is Us," NBC, 8.23 million.
7. "The Conners," ABC, 7.74 million.
8. "Ellen's Game of Games," NBC, 7.47 million.
9. "FBI," CBS, 7.4 million.
10. "Chicago PD," NBC, 7.23 million.
11. "The Masked Singer," Fox, 7.15 million.
12. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 6.99 million.
13. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 6.75 million.
14. "Bull," CBS, 6.71 million.
15. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 6.7 million.
16. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 6.56 million.
17. "Fam," CBS, 6.35 million.
18. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 6.28 million.
19. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.16 million.
20. "The Bachelor," ABC, 5.98 million.
