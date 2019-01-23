NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 14-20. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. AFC Championship: New England vs. Kansas City, CBS, 53.92 million.
2. AFC Championship Post Game, CBS, 24.34 million.
3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.33 million.
4. "NCIS," CBS, 12.22 million.
5. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 11.46 million.
6. "AGT Champions," NBC, 9.99 million.
7. "FBI," CBS, 9.34 million.
8. "Magnum, P.I.," CBS, 8.76 million.
9. "Chicago Med," NBC, 8.51 million.
10. "Mom," CBS, 8.46 million.
11. "Chicago Fire," CBS, 8.03 million.
12. "This is Us," NBC, 7.75 million.
13. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.62 million.
14. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 7.29 million.
15. "Chicago PD," NBC, 7.26 million.
16. "Bull," CBS, 7.09 million.
17. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.08 million.
18. "The Masked Singer," Fox, 6.95 million.
19. "MacGyver," CBS, 6.9 million.
20. "The Neighborhood," CBS, 6.83 million.
