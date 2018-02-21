LOS ANGELES — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Feb. 12-18. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. Winter Olympics (Tuesday), NBC, 20.5 million.
2. Winter Olympics (Monday), NBC, 20.3 million.
3. Winter Olympics (Wednesday), NBC, 17.1 million.
4. Winter Olympics (Friday), NBC, 16.6 million.
5. Winter Olympics (Sunday), NBC, 16.4 million.
6. Winter Olympics (Thursday), NBC, 16.2 million.
7. Winter Olympics (Saturday), NBC, 14.5 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 7.5 million.
9. "The Big Bang Theory" (Thursday), CBS, 7.4 million.
10. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 7.1 million.
11. "NCIS," CBS, 6.95 million.
12. "The Big Bang Theory"(special, Thursday), CBS, 6.1 million.
13. "The Bachelor," ABC, 6 million.
14. "Bull," CBS, 5.6 million.
15. "Big Brother" (Wednesday), CBS, 5.2 million.
16. "Big Brother" (Monday), CBS, 5.16 million.
17. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 5.1 million.
18. "America's Funniest Home Videos," ABC, 5 million.
19. "Mom," CBS, 4.97 million.
20. "Big Brother" (Sunday), CBS, 4.91 million.
